Trump’s Russia attorney shifts to become White House counsel

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 12:20 pm 10/18/2018 12:20pm
White House counsel Don McGahn looks on as President Donald Trump speaks during a cabinet meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The White House says the attorney representing President Donald Trump in the Russia investigation is shifting roles and taking on duties as counsel to the president.

Press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says Thursday that Emmet Flood will temporarily serve as White House counsel. That’s until another attorney, Pat Cipollone, officially comes on board in that role.

At that time, Sanders says Flood will return to his role as special counsel representing Trump in the investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election.

Sanders says Trump has “a great deal of respect” for both attorneys and is glad to have them on his team.

Cipollone will succeed Don McGahn, whose final day as White House counsel was Wednesday.

Cipollone is awaiting completion of his background investigation.

