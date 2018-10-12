202
Trump welcomes Turkey’s release of American pastor, says Brunson ‘in good shape,’ will visit Oval Office Saturday

By The Associated Press October 12, 2018 4:51 pm 10/12/2018 04:51pm
CINCINNATI (AP) — Trump welcomes Turkey’s release of American pastor, says Brunson ‘in good shape,’ will visit Oval Office Saturday.

