202
Home » National News » Trump touts good relations…

Trump touts good relations with ‘sort of a Democrat’ Mattis

By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 12:26 pm 10/14/2018 12:26pm
Share
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018, file photo, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis speaks to reporters at the Pentagon, in Washington. President Donald Trump says he has a “very good relationship” with Mattis even though he thinks the Pentagon chief is “sort of a Democrat.” Asked during a “60 Minutes” interview airing Sunday, Oct. 14, whether Mattis will step down, Trump says Mattis hasn’t told him that. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he has a “very good relationship” with Defense Secretary Jim Mattis even though he thinks the Pentagon chief is “sort of a Democrat.”

Asked during a “60 Minutes” interview airing Sunday whether Mattis will step down, Trump says Mattis hasn’t told him that.

But Trump says: “It could be that he is. I think he’s sort of a Democrat, if you want to know the truth. But Gen. Mattis is a good guy. We get along very well. He may leave. I mean, at some point, everybody leaves.”

Last month, Mattis dismissed news reports that tensions with Trump could soon point to his exit.

CBS News released a clip of the interview before Sunday’s broadcast.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500