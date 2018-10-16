202
Trump tells AP his former attorney Cohen was ‘lying’ when he testified that Trump directed him to break the law

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 6:23 pm 10/16/2018 06:23pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump tells AP his former attorney Cohen was 'lying' when he testified that Trump directed him to break the law.

Government News National News White House
