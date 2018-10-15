202
Home » National News » CORRECTS: Trump speaks with…

CORRECTS: Trump speaks with Saudi king, says ruler denies ‘any knowledge’ of journalist’s disappearance

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 8:49 am 10/15/2018 08:49am
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — CORRECTS: Trump speaks with Saudi king, says ruler denies ‘any knowledge’ of journalist’s disappearance. (Corrects APNewsAlert that said ‘appearance’ )

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500