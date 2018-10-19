202
Home » National News » Trump says he'd prefer…

Trump says he’d prefer ‘some form of sanction’ on Saudi Arabia after journalist’s death, wants to protect arms sale

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 8:51 pm 10/19/2018 08:51pm
Share

LUKE AIR FORCE BASE, Ariz. (AP) — Trump says he’d prefer ‘some form of sanction’ on Saudi Arabia after journalist’s death, wants to protect arms sale.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500