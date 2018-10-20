202
Trump says he will pull US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia, says Moscow violating it

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 4:09 pm 10/20/2018 04:09pm
ELKO, Nev. (AP) — Trump says he will pull US from the Intermediate-Range Nuclear Forces Treaty with Russia, says Moscow violating it.

