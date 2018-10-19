202
Home » National News » Trump says he wants…

Trump says he wants to talk to Saudi crown prince before next steps, calls it ‘very important’ that they made arrests

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 8:48 pm 10/19/2018 08:48pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — Trump says he wants to talk to Saudi crown prince before next steps, calls it ‘very important’ that they made arrests.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500