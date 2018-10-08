Trump says he likes Swift’s music less post-endorsement

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he likes superstar Taylor Swift’s music “about 25 percent less now” that she’s endorsed two Democratic candidates in Tennessee. Trump was asked about Swift’s decision to wade into…

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says he likes superstar Taylor Swift’s music “about 25 percent less now” that she’s endorsed two Democratic candidates in Tennessee.

Trump was asked about Swift’s decision to wade into politics as he returned to Washington after a trip to Florida.

Swift announced Sunday she’s voting for Democrat Phil Bredesen for Senate, breaking her long-standing refusal to discuss anything politics.

Trump says GOP Congressman Marsha Blackburn, Bredesen’s rival, is “doing a very good job” and is a “tremendous woman.”

And he says that Swift “doesn’t know anything about her,” adding: “I like Taylor’s music about 25 percent less now, OK?”

Swift has faced criticism for not speaking about political issues despite having a global platform.

She also said she’d vote for Democrat Jim Cooper for the House.

