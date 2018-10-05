202
Home » National News » Trump replaces director of…

Trump replaces director of Office of Personnel Management

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 6:46 pm 10/05/2018 06:46pm
Share

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is quietly replacing his director of the Office of Personnel Management with a top official at the Office of Management and Budget.

The White House made the announcement as the world was tuned into Republican Sen. Susan Collins’ announcement of her intention to vote to confirm Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanagh.

A White House official said director Jeff Tien Han Pon, who had only held the position for several months, resigned. The person spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss personnel issues.

Taking over as acting director will be Margaret Weichert, who currently serves as the deputy director for management at OMB. She is expected to remain in her current post as well.

OPM serves as the government’s chief human resources agency, managing the federal workforce.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500