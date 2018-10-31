202
Trump: Pledge for more career opportunities helped 6 million

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 5:36 pm 10/31/2018 05:36pm
President Donald Trump speaks during the "Our Pledge to America's Workers" event in the State Dining Room of the White House, Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump says over 160 companies and organizations are pledging to provide new career opportunities for more than 6 million Americans.

Trump said Wednesday that since the unveiling of his “Pledge to America’s Workers” four months ago, businesses and groups have promised to create 6.39 million new opportunities for workers. The pledge includes apprenticeships, continuing education, on-the-job-training and retraining.

When the pledge was unveiled in July, Trump announced that more than 20 companies had promised to provide career opportunities to more than 3.8 million people.

Since then, an additional 120 companies and associations have joined the effort.

Senior adviser Ivanka Trump says, “This represents an enormous opportunity for us to think about making sure that every American worker is equipped with the skills they need.”

