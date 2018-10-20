202
Home » National News » Trump hopes to pick…

Trump hopes to pick UN ambassador from 5 candidates

By The Associated Press October 20, 2018 6:56 pm 10/20/2018 06:56pm
Share
Keynote speaker Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley is introduced as she attends the 73rd Annual Alfred E. Smith Memorial Foundation Dinner Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018, in New York. (AP Photo/Craig Ruttle)

ELKO, Nevada (AP) — President Donald Trump says he hopes to select a U.N. ambassador to replace Nikki Haley very soon and is interviewing 5 candidates for the job.

Trump said Saturday after a campaign rally in Nevada: “We’ll have somebody great … we’re going to pick somebody very quickly.

Trump said he’s interviewing three women and two men for the post. Asked if he would prefer to have a woman in the job, he said “Yes,” later adding: “I think I might prefer that, but we’ll see.”

Haley announced earlier this month that she was leaving the job by the end of the year. She is the former governor of South Carolina.

Haley has often been an unpredictable and independent force in the Trump administration.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
Government News National News White House

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500