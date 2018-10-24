Trump continues to tweet about migrant caravan

202
By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 9:00 am 10/24/2018 09:00am
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is tweeting about the caravan of Central American migrants moving toward the U.S. southern border, though his White House rejects the suggestion that he is fearmongering.

Trump tweeted Wednesday that the U.S. “will never accept people coming into our Country illegally!” He also argued that Europe is a “total mess” due to illegal immigration.

Trump has targeted the caravan to highlight his hardline immigration policies before the midterms.

A day earlier Trump acknowledged there was “no proof” to back up a claim that people of Middle Eastern descent were in the group of migrants. He also denied he was using the caravan to stoke fear

White House counselor Kellyanne Conway pushed back Wednesday on whether Trump was fearmongering, calling the caravan a “very serious issue.”

