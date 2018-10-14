202
Trump asks GOP chair to serve a second term

By The Associated Press October 14, 2018 9:01 pm 10/14/2018 09:01pm
WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump has asked Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel to serve a second term.

That’s according to a person familiar with the president’s decision.

The decision comes as the president looks to build out his team for his re-election campaign. As head of the RNC, McDaniel leads the party’s fundraising and voter mobilization efforts.

McDaniel has accepted Trump’s offer. The RNC will hold an official vote in January.

The person familiar with Trump’s decision was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly. Axios first reported that the president had asked McDaniel to stay on.

