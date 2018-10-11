202
Top 20 Global Concert Tours from Pollstar

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 2:11 pm 10/11/2018 02:11pm
The Top 20 Global Concert Tours ranks artists by average box office gross per city and includes the average ticket price for shows Worldwide. The list is based on data provided to the trade publication Pollstar by concert promoters and venue managers. Week of October 10, 2018:

TOP 20 GLOBAL CONCERT TOURS

1. Taylor Swift; $9,799,400; $116.46.

2. Ed Sheeran; $9,242,595; $91.97.

3. The Rolling Stones; $7,938,162; $159.16.

4. Jay-Z / Beyoncé; $6,623,724; $115.97.

5. Celine Dion; $4,782,217; $221.19.

6. U2; $4,656,610; $134.26.

7. Billy Joel; $4,152,820; $123.71.

8. Guns N’ Roses; $4,127,170; $96.46.

9. Helene Fischer; $3,671,517; $81.71.

10. Kenny Chesney; $2,888,064; $86.94.

11. Justin Timberlake; $2,178,101; $107.65.

12. Roger Waters; $2,149,038; $103.14.

13. André Rieu; $2,068,991; $91.95.

14. Luke Bryan; $2,044,732; $75.02.

15. “Springsteen On Broadway”; $1,997,470; $508.71.

16. Dead & Company; $1,851,279; $71.04.

17. Journey / Def Leppard; $1,747,787; $98.10.

18. Iron Maiden; $1,725,140; $80.35.

19. Britney Spears; $1,552,978; $129.29.

20. Shakira; $1,491,383; $89.94

For free upcoming tour information, go to www.pollstar.com

