Timberlake postpones NYC show due to bruised vocal cords

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 5:21 pm 10/24/2018 05:21pm
FILE - In this Feb. 4, 2018 file photo, Justin Timberlake performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 52 football game in Minneapolis. Timberlake says he is postponing his Wednesday night concert in New York City because his vocal chords are “severely bruised.” He says he has rescheduled the Madison Square Garden concert for January 31, which is his 38th birthday. (AP Photo/Matt Slocum, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Justin Timberlake says he is postponing his Wednesday night concert in New York City because his vocal cords are “severely bruised.”

The pop star writes on Instagram that under doctor’s orders he must postpone his show at Madison Square Garden. He performed at the famed venue on Monday night.

Timberlake says he has rescheduled the MSG concert for January 31, which is his 38th birthday. He writes, “I’m going to make this up to you.”

___

This story corrects the spelling of vocal cords.

