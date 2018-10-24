DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — CORRECTS: Lottery officials say ticket sold in S. Carolina wins estimated 1.6B Mega Millions jackpot . (Corrects APNewsAlert that winner is in South Carolina, instead of North)

