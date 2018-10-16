202
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 3:59 pm 10/16/2018 03:59pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending October 14, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Hotel Transylvania 3

2. Skyscraper

3. Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again

4. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

5. Ant-Man and the Wasp

6. Solo: A Star Wars Story

7. Hotel Artemis

8. Ocean’s 8

9. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

10. Beirut

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hotel Artemis

2. Beirut

3. Three Identical Strangers

4. Eighth Grade

5. Leave No Trace

6. Loving Pablo

7. Hereditary

8. RBG

9. Gotti

10. Hearts Beat Loud

500