The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 30, 2018:
iTunes Movies US Charts:
1. Solo: A Star Wars Story
2. Hotel Transylvania 3
3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom
4. Ocean’s 8
5. Skyscraper
6. The Commuter
7. Sicario: Day of the Soldado
8. Tag (2018)
9. Deadpool 2
10. Uncle Drew
iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:
1. Hereditary
2. Gotti
3. Eighth Grade
4. Black ’47
5. Hearts Beat Loud
6. Leave No Trace
7. McQueen
8. Mandy
9. Bel Canto
10. Love, Gilda
