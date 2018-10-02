The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 30, 2018: iTunes Movies US Charts: 1. Solo: A Star Wars Story 2. Hotel Transylvania 3 3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom 4. Ocean’s 8 5. Skyscraper 6.…

iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 30, 2018:

iTunes Movies US Charts:

1. Solo: A Star Wars Story

2. Hotel Transylvania 3

3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

4. Ocean’s 8

5. Skyscraper

6. The Commuter

7. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

8. Tag (2018)

9. Deadpool 2

10. Uncle Drew

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hereditary

2. Gotti

3. Eighth Grade

4. Black ’47

5. Hearts Beat Loud

6. Leave No Trace

7. McQueen

8. Mandy

9. Bel Canto

10. Love, Gilda

__

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.