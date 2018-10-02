202
The top 10 movies on the iTunes Store

By The Associated Press October 2, 2018 6:31 pm 10/02/2018 06:31pm
iTunes Movies U.S. charts for week ending September 30, 2018:

1. Solo: A Star Wars Story

2. Hotel Transylvania 3

3. Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom

4. Ocean’s 8

5. Skyscraper

6. The Commuter

7. Sicario: Day of the Soldado

8. Tag (2018)

9. Deadpool 2

10. Uncle Drew

iTunes Movies US Charts – Independent:

1. Hereditary

2. Gotti

3. Eighth Grade

4. Black ’47

5. Hearts Beat Loud

6. Leave No Trace

7. McQueen

8. Mandy

9. Bel Canto

10. Love, Gilda

(copyright) 2018 Apple Inc.

