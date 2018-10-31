PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh (all times local): 8:25 p.m. White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president’s visit to the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to Pittsburgh (all times local):

8:25 p.m.

White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders says the president’s visit to the Pittsburgh synagogue where 11 people were slain in the worst act of anti-Semitic violence in American history was “very humbling” and “very sad.”

Sanders told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday that President Donald Trump had “wanted today to be about showing respect for the families and the friends of the victims as well as for Jewish Americans.”

She says Trump was “incredibly impressed” by Rabbi Jeffrey Myers, who had been conducting services when the shots rang out. And she says Trump’s visit to a local hospital included time in the intensive care unit, where he visited one of the injured first responders.

She says Trump “was incredibly moved” by how supportive the law enforcement members were of one another.

___

5:20 p.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are at a hospital visiting with victims of a shooting at a Pittsburgh synagogue that left 11 people dead.

As the presidential motorcade rolled up to the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, it passed several hundred protesters on the street and a sign that said, “It’s your fault.”

Some people in Pittsburgh have welcomed the presidential visit, while others have used it as an opportunity to criticize his partisan rhetoric, which they claim is leading to violence.

___

5:15 p.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump have placed white roses and stones from the White House on each of the 11 stars representing a victim of Saturday’s synagogue shooting.

The memorial is set up outside Pittsburgh’s Tree of Life Synagogue — the site of the worst attack on Jews in U.S. history.

The name of each victim is written in black on a white-painted Jewish star. There also are red hearts on them.

___

5 p.m.

President Donald Trump has been greeted by some protests as he visits Pittsburgh to pay respects to the 11 people killed by a gunman Saturday during services at a local synagogue.

Protesters were shouting “Leave Pittsburgh, leave Pennsylvania” about a block and a half from the Tree of Life Synagogue where Trump and first lady Melania Trump were visiting.

There also were signs that read “Trump Go Home” and “Words matter,” a reference to critics who have accused the president of using rhetoric that has widened the partisan divide in the country.

As Trump drove away, protesters chanted, “Make America peaceful again.”

___

4:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are at the Tree of Life Synagogue in Pittsburgh, where a gunman opened fire Saturday on worshippers, killing 11 during Sabbath services.

It was the worst attack on Jews in the nation’s history.

White House press secretary Sarah Sanders says the Trumps are lighting candles for each of the victims in the synagogue vestibule.

They are joined by Trump’s daughter Ivanka and her husband, Jared Kushner, as well as Tree of Life Rabbi Jeffrey Myers and Ron Dermer, Israel’s ambassador to the United States.

At a makeshift memorial of Jewish stars outside the synagogue, the Trumps are placing lay white roses and a stone from the White House for each of the dead.

___

4 p.m.

President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump are in Pittsburgh to pay tribute to 11 people who were gunned down at a synagogue Saturday.

It is an uneasy visit for the president. The Democratic governor of Pennsylvania and the Democratic mayor of Pittsburgh didn’t want him to visit while people were mourning the deaths.

It was the worst attack on Jews in the nation’s history.

___

1:40 p.m.

President Donald Trump is set to travel to the historic hub of Pittsburgh’s Jewish community as the first funerals are to be held for the 11 victims of the weekend’s synagogue shooting. Trump is expected to meet with first responders and community leaders.

The White House says the purpose of Trump’s visit on Tuesday is to “express the support of the American people and to grieve with the Pittsburgh community.”

Local and religious leaders are divided on whether he should visit.

Trump’s trip is set against the backdrop of national unease over incidents of political violence and hate, and questions about his credibility as unifier.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.