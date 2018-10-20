The Latest: Trump says Obama took Biden off ‘the trash heap’

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local): 12:35 p.m. President Donald Trump is poking fun at former Joe Biden on a day when both politicians were campaigning in Nevada…

ELKO, Nev. (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump (all times local):

12:35 p.m.

President Donald Trump is poking fun at former Joe Biden on a day when both politicians were campaigning in Nevada for candidates on the Nov. 6 ballot.

Trump was in rural Elko, Nevada, for a rally a short time after Biden appeared hundreds of mile south in Las Vegas.

The president mocked the potential 2020 White House contender as ‘1 percent Joe’ — a reference to Biden’s low showing in earlier presidential runs.

Trump said Barack Obama came along in 2008 and took Biden “off of the trash heap and made him vice president.”

Trump boasted of the size of his audience in Elko and said Biden drew only a few hundred in Las Vegas “and he was thrilled — that’s one of the biggest crowds he’s ever had.”

___

11:55 a.m.

President Donald Trump is scoffing at the idea of a “blue wave” sweeping Democrats to big victories on Election Day, saying he thinks it’s “being rapidly shattered.”

He tells a Republican rally in Elko, Nevada, that he “likes where we stand in the election” on Nov. 6 that will determine control of Congress.

The president says “all the Democrats want is power and they’ve got this blue wave deal going. Not looking like a blue wave.”

Trump is listing a number of GOP candidates he says will prevail, including Dean Heller, who’s seeking another term as a Nevada senator.

Trump also accuses Democrats of backing an “extremist immigration agenda” and claims that he’s “already figured out” how to solve the complex issue of immigration, though he’s giving no details.

“We’re going to make a lot of people happy,” he says. “I think I’ll keep it a little bit low-key until the election.”

___

11:05 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden says American values are “being shredded by a president who is all about himself.”

Biden’s swipe at Republican President Donald Trump came as he spoke at a Democratic Party rally in Las Vegas on Saturday.

Biden says America was built on basic fundamental decency and “it is being shredded right now.”

He says America built some of the “greatest alliances in literally the history of the world” over the past 70 years. But Biden says Trump is “all about himself.”

Biden also called out congressional Republicans, saying they are “choosing party over their country” because of gerrymandering and unlimited spending.

___

10:45 a.m.

Former Vice President Joe Biden is urging union members in Las Vegas to get out the vote for Democrat Jacky Rosen in Nevada’s U.S. Senate race.

Biden has held a rally with Rosen and members of the powerful Culinary Union 226, which represents about 57,000 housekeepers, bartenders and other workers in the city’s casino-hotels.

The heavily immigrant union’s voter turnout was credited with giving Democrats key victories in Nevada in 2016.

Rosen is seen as one of Democrats’ best chances to wrest a Senate seat from Republicans on Election Day. She’s running against GOP incumbent Dean Heller in a state that Democrat Hillary Clinton won in the 2016 presidential race over Donald Trump.

The rally took place as early voting began Saturday and shortly before Trump’s rally several hundred miles away in rural Elko, Nevada.

___

5:20 a.m.

It’s going to be a busy day of politicking in Nevada, where early voting for the Nov. 6 election is beginning Saturday.

President Donald Trump is wrapping up a visit to Western states with a campaign rally later Saturday in rural Elko, Nevada. He’s lending support for Dean Heller, who’s considered the most vulnerable GOP senator on the ballot this fall.

A few hours earlier, former Vice President Joe Biden is set to be in Las Vegas. And on Monday, former President Barack Obama is returning to Nevada, a state that he won in both his 2008 and 2012 campaigns.

Democrat Hillary Clinton carried Nevada by 2 percentage points in the 2016 White House race. But during the last midterm elections in 2014, many Democrats stayed home and Republicans won key races across the state.

Heller faces Jacky Rosen, a Democratic congresswoman who’s trying to help her party regain control of the Senate. Republicans now hold a 51-49 advantage.

___

10 p.m. Friday

President Donald Trump says Democrats are “too extreme and too dangerous” to take control of Congress.

That’s one of the themes he’s hitting on during a visit to Western states as he makes his closing arguments for Republican candidates before the Nov. 6 election.

The president wants to focus on immigration as one of the defining election issues.

On Friday night, Trump rallied thousands of supporters for GOP Senate candidate Rep. Martha McSally of Arizona. He warned of dire consequences if Kyrsten Sinema (SIN’-uh-muh), the Democratic congresswoman challenging McSally, is victorious.

Republicans hold a 51-49 advantage in the Senate now.

