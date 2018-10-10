202
The Latest: Supreme Court wrestles with immigration case

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 12:46 pm 10/10/2018 12:46pm
Police office guards the main entrance to the Supreme Court in Washington, Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2018. A Supreme Court with a new conservative majority takes the bench as Brett Kavanaugh, narrowly confirmed after a bitter Senate battle, joins his new colleagues to hear his first arguments as a justice. (AP Photo/Pablo Martinez Monsivais)

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Latest on an immigration case being heard by the Supreme Court (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

The Supreme Court is wrestling with a case involving the detention of immigrants.

The issue in the case the justices heard Wednesday has to do with when federal law gives immigration authorities the ability to hold immigrants without a hearing where they can argue for their release while they try to avoid being deported.

It was unclear from arguments how the justices will rule.

The case involves mostly long-term green card holders who have been convicted of crimes that make them eligible for deportation. They argue that unless the government puts them in immigration custody immediately after they’ve finished their sentences, they should get hearings where they can argue to be released while their deportation case proceeds.

__

12:30 a.m.

An immigration case before the Supreme Court pits the government against immigrants it wants to deport following crimes they have committed in the United States.

The issue in the case the justices are hearing Wednesday has to do with when federal law gives immigration authorities the ability to hold immigrants without a hearing where they can argue for their release while they try to avoid being deported. The case involves mostly long-term green card holders who have been convicted of crimes that make them eligible for deportation.

They argue that unless the government puts them in immigration custody immediately after they’ve finished their sentences, they should get hearings where they can argue to be released while their deportation case proceeds.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

