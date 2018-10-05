The Latest: Sheriff: Man ambushed officers questioning son

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of seven police officers in South Carolina (all times local): 2:25 p.m. The sheriff investigating the shooting of seven police officers in South Carolina says the…

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — The Latest on the shooting of seven police officers in South Carolina (all times local):

2:25 p.m.

The sheriff investigating the shooting of seven police officers in South Carolina says the man charged with murder ambushed them as they came to question his 27-year-old son about a sexual assault on a child.

Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott says three Florence County deputies arranged the interview around 4 p.m. Wednesday and 74-year-old Frederick Hopkins shot them as they got out of their police car.

Authorities say four more officers from the city of Florence were shot trying to rescue the others. Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway died.

Lott says Hopkins was charged with murder and six counts of attempted murder. The sheriff says he should be released from the hospital Friday after suffering a head injury.

Lott says Hopkins’ son, Seth Hopkins, has been charged with criminal sexual conduct.

12:05 a.m.

Authorities say a 74-year-old Vietnam veteran and disbarred attorney shot seven South Carolina law enforcement officers, using his marksmanship to hold officers back as their comrades lay bleeding on the ground.

Fifty-two-year-old Officer Terrence Carraway died in the Wednesday shooting.

Records and social media posts unearthed Thursday showed that Frederick Hopkins became serious about amateur target-shooting around the time he lost his law license in the 1980s for mishandling money.

In recent years, Hopkins had faced several minor criminal charges, including disorderly conduct in 2014.

Hopkins is accused of opening fire from his home in an affluent neighborhood after deputies tried to carry out a search warrant.

Mourners held a candlelight vigil Thursday night for Carraway inside a Florence church.

