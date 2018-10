The Latest: Reward doubled in missing Wisconsin girl case

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the search for a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed (all times local): 10:30 a.m. The reward for information leading to the whereabouts of 13-year-old Wisconsin girl whose…

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — The Latest on the search for a 13-year-old Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

The reward for information leading to the whereabouts of 13-year-old Wisconsin girl whose parents were killed has been doubled, to $50,000.

The Barron County Sheriff’s Department said in a statement Friday that the Jennie-O Turkey Store, James and Denise Closs worked, has helped raise the reward from the $25,000 offered earlier by the FBI.

Sheriff’s officials say investigators have received more than 1,700 tips in the suspected abduction of Jayme Closs and killing of her parents, who were gunned down early on Oct. 15 in their home near Barron, a rural community about 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.