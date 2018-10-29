The Latest: Officials identify 26th case of viral outbreak

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on a viral outbreak at a pediatric center in New Jersey (all times local): 4:55 p.m. New Jersey health officials say they’ve confirmed another case of adenovirus in an…

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — The Latest on a viral outbreak at a pediatric center in New Jersey (all times local):

4:55 p.m.

New Jersey health officials say they’ve confirmed another case of adenovirus in an outbreak at a pediatric rehabilitation center that left nine people dead.

The Health Department said in a statement Monday the new diagnosis brings the total number of adenovirus cases at the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation to 26.

The agency says the most recent individual became sick on or before Oct. 22, which remains the last day when a patient showed new symptoms.

The outbreak won’t be declared over until the center can go four weeks without patients being newly infected.

The department says there have been eight pediatric deaths associated with the outbreak and at least one young adult.

Adenovirus usually poses little risk for healthy people.

12:01 p.m.

New Jersey health officials are sending infection-control teams to four long-term pediatric centers and a hospital to assist with training amid viral and bacterial outbreaks that killed a combined 10 people.

Health Commissioner Dr. Shereef Elnahal said in a statement Monday the teams will assess infection prevention practices and deploy beginning in November.

They will deploy to University Hospital in Newark; the Wanaque Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in Haskell; the Voorhees Pediatric Facility, and the Children’s Specialized Hospital, with locations in Toms River and Mountainside.

Elnahal says the deployments are in response to this month’s fatal outbreaks.

Nine mostly young people died at the Wanaque center amid an adenovirus outbreak.

A premature baby amid died bacterial infections at the Newark hospital this month.

