The Latest: No suspect identified in search for teen; 2 dead

BARRON, Wis. (AP) — The Latest on the search for a missing teen who disappeared after two adults were found dead in her home in western Wisconsin (all times local):

10:30 a.m.

A Wisconsin sheriff says investigators have not identified a suspect in the disappearance of a 13-year-old girl who deputies determined was missing after two adults were found dead in her home.

Barron County Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said his office is working with the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in the search for Jayme Closs. Sheriff’s deputies responded to a 911 call for help at a home in Barron about 1 a.m. Monday. Deputies found the two bodies and determined Closs was missing.

Sheriff’s officials haven’t provided the names or genders of the dead adults, nor said when or how they died. No information has been released on their relationship to Jayme.

Officials believe Jayme is in danger. Fitzgerald says an Amber Alert hasn’t been issued because they have not identified a suspect.

The teenager is described as 5-feet (1.5 meters) tall, 100 pounds (45 kilograms) with strawberry blond hair and green eyes.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating Jayme. Barron is 80 miles (130 kilometers) northeast of Minneapolis.

