The Latest: More charges against California surgeon, friend

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. (AP) — The Latest on a California surgeon and a girlfriend accused of drugging and sexually assaulting victims (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Prosecutors say there are five additional victims in the case of a California surgeon and his girlfriend who were previously charged with drugging and sexually assaulting two women.

The Orange County district attorney’s office said Wednesday the additional charges include kidnapping and rape by use of drugs.

The new charges accuse Dr. Grant Robicheaux of sexually assaulting five additional women. His girlfriend, Cerissa Riley, is now charged in three additional assaults. Details were not immediately released.

Robicheaux and Riley pleaded not guilty to all counts in a court appearance. A judge ordered their bail to be raised to $1 million each, up from $100,000 each.

Robicheaux once appeared in a reality TV show called “Online Dating Rituals of the American Male.”

