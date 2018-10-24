The Latest: Exxon calls New York lawsuit baseless, political

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on New York’s lawsuit against Exxon Mobil (all times local): 4:15 p.m. Exxon Mobil is calling New York’s lawsuit against the Texas energy giant baseless and meritless. New York…

NEW YORK (AP) — The Latest on New York’s lawsuit against Exxon Mobil (all times local):

4:15 p.m.

Exxon Mobil is calling New York’s lawsuit against the Texas energy giant baseless and meritless.

New York Attorney General Barbara Underwood says Exxon Mobil misled investors about the risks that climate change poses to its operations. She says Exxon courted investors such as the state’s public pension funds with inaccurate information.

Spokesman Scott Silvestri said Wednesday Exxon Mobil looks forward to refuting the claims and getting the lawsuit dismissed.

Silvestri says the allegations are a product of political opportunism and closed-door lobbying by special interests.

New York’s lawsuit comes less than three months after the Securities and Exchange Commission dropped an investigation into the Texas energy giant along the same lines.

2 p.m.

