202
Home » National News » The Latest: DA: Man…

The Latest: DA: Man offered to plead guilty for life term

By The Associated Press October 10, 2018 4:50 pm 10/10/2018 04:50pm
Share

BRIGHTON, Colo. (AP) — The Latest on a Colorado man charged with shooting and killing three people at a suburban Denver Walmart (all times local):

2:45 p.m.

A Colorado prosecutor says a man charged with killing three people at a suburban Denver Walmart offered to plead guilty in exchange for a life sentence.

Adams County District Attorney Dave Young says the offer came in August as he was still debating whether to seek the death penalty against 48-year-old Scott Ostrem.

Ostrem pleaded guilty Wednesday to three counts of first-degree murder and one count of attempted murder representing the other people in the store who were endangered when he opened fire.

The deal requires a life prison sentence without the possibility of parole.

Young said he met with the victims’ family members about the plea deal before Wednesday’s hearing.

Young hopes family members will receive some closure from speaking at a formal sentencing hearing later this month.

___

2:08 p.m.

A man charged with opening fire and killing three people at a crowded Walmart in suburban Denver has pleaded guilty to three counts of first-degree murder.

Scott Ostrem also pleaded guilty Wednesday to one count of attempted first-degree murder for the shots that endangered 30 other people in the store. Prosecutors said the plea agreement calls for Ostrem to be sentenced next week to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Authorities have not discussed a motive for the Nov. 1, 2017 shooting. Police have said Ostrem walked into the store on a weekday evening, fired seven shots in about 20 seconds and left without a word.

Those killed were Pamela Marques, 52, and Victor Vasquez, 26, both of Denver, and Carlos Moreno, 66, of Thornton.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500