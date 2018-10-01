ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of Track Palin on assault allegations (all times local): 1:30 p.m. A prosecutor says Track Palin’s arrest over the weekend could get him thrown out of…

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (AP) — The Latest on the arrest of Track Palin on assault allegations (all times local):

1:30 p.m.

A prosecutor says Track Palin’s arrest over the weekend could get him thrown out of a therapeutic program for veterans stemming from a separate case.

The oldest son of former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin was arrested Friday night in an assault on a female acquaintance and faces misdemeanor charges including assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

The 29-year-old Track Palin was arrested in an assault on his father in last December. The Army veteran was accepted into a therapeutic program intended to rehabilitate veterans and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

A judge in that case set a hearing for Wednesday to deal with the question of how the new case will affect his participation in veterans court.

Anchorage District Attorney Richard Allen said Monday Palin’s arrest would violate conditions in the veterans court case and could lead to jail time. He said it will be up to the judge to decide whether Palin will be able to stay in the program or serve time in jail.

Track Palin’s lawyer in that case, Patrick Bergt, says he hasn’t been contacted to represent Palin in the new case. Patrick Bergt says he doesn’t know how the allegations will affect Palin’s standing in veterans court.

___

12:45 p.m.

Court documents say Track Palin kicked over a coffee table and tried to avoid getting into a patrol car as authorities arrested him in an assault on a female acquaintance.

An affidavit by Alaska State Troopers says former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s oldest son tried to pull his arm forward when a trooper tried to handcuff him Friday night and then kicked the table, knocking it over.

The document says another trooper pulled him to the ground.

After Palin was cuffed, troopers say they tried to put him in a vehicle but he “was pulling and shoving with his shoulder.” They say he threw his head back toward a trooper’s face, who moved to avoid getting hit. He lost his balance and they both fell down.

The 29-year-old Palin faces misdemeanor charges including assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

___

12:40 p.m.

Court documents say Track Palin hit a female acquaintance in the head after telling her that she couldn’t leave his house in Alaska.

An affidavit by Alaska State Troopers says the woman told them that former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s oldest son took her phone when she said she’d call the police if she didn’t let her leave his house Friday night.

She says she made it to her car but Track Palin followed her and “was on top of her, hitting her in the head.”

The document says they wrestled over the phone and that he let her go after she screamed for help. A trooper says her arm had small scratches and the back of her head and neck were red.

Troopers arrived and say Palin told them that the two were arguing and any injuries she had she did to herself.

The 29-year-old is in jail facing misdemeanor charges including assault.

___

10:25 a.m.

Authorities say former Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s oldest son has been arrested again on suspicion of assault.

Alaska State Troopers say Track Palin also resisted arrest as they took him into custody at his Wasilla home on allegations he assaulted a female acquaintance there late Friday.

Troopers say the woman tried to call authorities for help but he grabbed her phone.

The 29-year-old is in jail facing charges including assault, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct.

Track Palin was arrested in an assault on his father in last December. The Army veteran was accepted into a therapeutic program intended to rehabilitate veterans and pleaded guilty to a lesser charge.

His lawyer in that case says he hasn’t been contacted to represent Palin in the new case. Patrick Bergt says he doesn’t know how the allegations will affect Palin’s standing in veterans court.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.