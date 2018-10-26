202
Home » National News » Texas woman convicted of…

Texas woman convicted of starving son sentenced to 5 years

By The Associated Press October 26, 2018 2:46 pm 10/26/2018 02:46pm
Share

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury has sentenced a woman to five years in prison for the attempted murder of her young son by withholding food and nutrients.

The Tarrant County jury deliberated for days before imposing the sentence for Danita Tutt, who was convicted last week.

Prosecutors have argued that Tutt loved the attention she got from having a sick son so much that she lied about her son’s symptoms to doctors, resulting in the boy suffering through procedures.

Child Protective Services removed the boy and his younger brother from their home south of Fort Worth in 2016.

The Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports that Tutt’s attorneys asked jurors to give her probation, saying CPS and a family judge allowed her son, now 13, to move back in with her last year.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500