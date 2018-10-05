202
Home » National News » Texas police dog shot…

Texas police dog shot dead after biting handler during raid

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 7:50 pm 10/05/2018 07:50pm
Share

WACO, Texas (AP) — A Central Texas police dog has been shot dead after it bit its handler while officers were trying to serve a warrant.

Two Waco police officers were trying to serve an arrest warrant for a suspect around midday Friday. Officer Garen Bynum says that as officers approached the house, the Belgian Malinois (mal-ihn-WAH’) turned and bit its handler. After that, the other officer shot and killed the dog.

The bitten officer was taken to the hospital, where Bynum says he was treated for minor wounds.

The suspect wasn’t taken into custody, but his mother-in-law says her daughter was detained for questioning. Police released no details about the reason for the warrant or where the officer was bitten.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500