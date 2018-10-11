202
Home » National News » Tennessee sheriff says 2…

Tennessee sheriff says 2 escaped inmates found

By The Associated Press October 11, 2018 1:04 pm 10/11/2018 01:04pm
Share

MURFREESBORO, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say two inmates who escaped from a Tennessee jail after assaulting a deputy have been found.

Rutherford County Sheriff Mike Fitzhugh said on Twitter that both inmates were taken into custody Thursday shortly before noon. No other details were immediately released. He said the case “remains very active.”

Local and state law enforcement officers had used K9s and a helicopter to help search for 43-year-old Dewayne Lee Halfacre of Lynchburg and 28-year-old Jonathan Cody Baxter of Murfreesboro after they escaped early Wednesday from the Rutherford County jail. Halfacre was being held on a charge of aggravated assault and aggravated robbery, and Baxter was being held for failing to appear in court on a theft charge.

Fitzhugh said the injured deputy was treated for minor injuries and released from a hospital.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500