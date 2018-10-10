Tennessee says request for electric chair came too late

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — According to a letter from a state attorney, the state of Tennessee is refusing a death row inmate’s request to die by electrocution because his request came too late and because…

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — According to a letter from a state attorney, the state of Tennessee is refusing a death row inmate’s request to die by electrocution because his request came too late and because the affidavit he signed was altered.

Edmund Zagorski is scheduled to die by lethal injection Thursday for the murder of two men in 1983. His attorneys have challenged the constitutionality of Tennessee’s current three-drug protocol and are asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the case.

In the meantime, Zagorski requested on Monday that he be executed by electric chair. His attorney, Kelley Henry, said he believes it will be quicker and less painful. An addition to the affidavit states that Zagorski’s does not concede that electrocution is constitutional.

On Wednesday Henry said she was considering options.

