202
Home » National News » Teen arraigned in fatal…

Teen arraigned in fatal shooting of Michigan girl, 7

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 5:19 pm 10/15/2018 05:19pm
Share

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A teenager has been arraigned in the fatal shooting of a 7-year-old Michigan girl.

Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton says 17-year-old Jamil Griggs is charged as an adult with first-degree murder, assault with intent to murder, discharging a gun at a building and using a firearm during a felony.

WJRT-TV reports Griggs was arraigned Monday. He did not have an attorney.

Police have said Zaniyah Burns was inside a Flint home last Tuesday with her mother and other family members when shots were fired at the house. She was shot in the head.

Flint police Chief Timothy Johnson says the girl’s 16-year-old uncle was believed to be the intended target.

Griggs was arrested last week.

Flint is about 50 miles (80 kilometers) northwest of Detroit.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500