Teacher says Cruz posed as student months before shooting

By The Associated Press October 13, 2018 8:03 pm 10/13/2018 08:03pm
Student walk to class at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Wednesday, Aug. 15, 2018, in Parkland, Fla. Students at the school returned Wednesday, to a more secure campus as they began their first new school year since a gunman killed 17 people in the freshman building. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

PARKLAND, Fla. (AP) — Records released by prosecutors reveal that Florida school shooting suspect Nikolas Cruz trespassed on school grounds about six months before the massacre that left 17 dead.

A Parkland computer science teacher says she saw Cruz on the first day of school in August 2017, carrying a backpack and hanging with other students as if he were one of them. He was kicked out of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School the previous year. Sandra Rennie’s interview was released by prosecutors Friday.

She said Cruz told her he was a student again and she welcomed him back, but immediately asked an administrator whether he was in her classes. She said the administrator left to escort him off school grounds.

Rennie had previously taught Cruz. She said he once became angry because the school computer prevented him from researching different types of hunting guns.

Topics:
Education News florida Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School National News Nikolas Cruz Parkland shooting
