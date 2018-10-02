202
By The Associated Press October 2, 2018 9:38 am 10/02/2018 09:38am
FILE - In this May 8, 2018, file photo, Taylor Swift performs during her "Reputation Stadium Tour" opener in Glendale, Ariz. Swift will open the “2018 American Music Awards.” The singer made the announcement Tuesday, Oct. 2, on ABC’s “Good Morning America.” (Photo by Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP, File)

NEW YORK (AP) — Taylor Swift will open the 2018 American Music Awards.

The 28-year-old singer made the announcement Tuesday. This is her first awards show performance in nearly three years.

Dick Clark Productions says Swift will sing “I Did Something Bad” from her “Reputation” album.

Swift is competing for Artist of the Year at the 2018 AMAs alongside Drake, Ed Sheeran, Imagine Dragons and Post Malone.

Rap is dominating this year’s awards. Drake and Cardi B have eight nominations each.

Sheeran and Malone each earned six nominations, while Camila Cabello is up for five awards.

The fan-voted AMAs will air live Oct. 9 on ABC from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

