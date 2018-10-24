202
Taylor Swift donates to fan struggling with medical bills

By The Associated Press October 24, 2018 7:15 am 10/24/2018 07:15am
FILE - In this Oct. 9, 2018, file photo, Taylor Swift arrives at the American Music Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. Swift has donated $15,500 to a GoFundMe account of a fan whose family is struggling with medical bills. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

OREM, Utah (AP) — Taylor Swift has donated $15,500 to a GoFundMe account of a fan whose family is struggling with medical bills.

Sadie Bartell’s mother has been in a coma for three years, and the family is worried about losing their Orem, Utah, home because of mounting medical bills. The 19-year-old tweeted that her mother became ill two days before she went to see Swift in a concert.

Swift made the donation over the weekend with the message, “Love, Taylor, Meredith and Olivia Swift.” Meredith and Olivia are Swift’s cats.

Others followed the singer’s lead and donated.

Bartell tweeted “Taylor really actually donated to me and followed me and liked my thank you to her like that actually happened it’s my life it’s real.”

Topics:
Celebrity News Entertainment News National News
