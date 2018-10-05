202
Home » National News » SUV jumps Manhattan curb,…

SUV jumps Manhattan curb, hits and kills 84-year-old woman

By The Associated Press October 5, 2018 10:24 pm 10/05/2018 10:24pm
Share

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say an SUV jumped a curb in Manhattan, striking and killing an 84-year-old woman before slamming into scaffolding.

Police say the woman was hit around 3:20 p.m. Friday by a Land Rover attempting to turn left onto 79th Street from Madison Avenue.

Officers say they found the woman unconscious and unresponsive with head and body trauma. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim was identified as Nahid Taghinia-Milani.

Police say the driver remained at the scene. No arrests have been made. The crash remains under investigation.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500