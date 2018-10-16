202
Suspicious letter was addressed to Sen. Collins’ husband

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 4:18 pm 10/16/2018 04:18pm
A person in a hazmat suit appears to be handling a letter that is enclosed in a plastic bag in Bangor, Maine, Monday, Oct. 15, 2018. A hazardous materials team was called Monday to investigate a suspicious letter sent to the home of Republican Sen. Susan Collins, officials said. Law enforcement officials were analyzing the contents of the letter. An FBI spokeswoman said Monday evening that preliminary tests on the envelope indicated there was no threat to the public. (Gabor Degre/The Bangor Daily News via AP)

BANGOR, Maine (AP) — A spokeswoman for Sen. Susan Collins says the envelope a letter writer said contained deadly ricin was addressed to the senator’s husband.

Collins’ husband, Thomas Daffron, told WCSH-TV and WLBZ-TV that he saw the letter while walking the dog. He says he saw the word “ricin” and then returned the letter to the envelope, sealed it in a plastic bag and dialed 911.

A hazardous materials team responded Monday, and the FBI said preliminary tests indicated there was no threat to the public.

The couple stayed in the Bangor home.

Collins and her staff have been subjected to threats over her vote to confirm Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh.

Daffron said Tuesday that if civility isn’t restored, “it’s going to be very difficult for this country to function.”

