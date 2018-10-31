202
Home » National News » Suspect waives hearing in…

Suspect waives hearing in shooting of 7 officers

By The Associated Press October 31, 2018 1:51 pm 10/31/2018 01:51pm
Share

FLORENCE, S.C. (AP) — The suspect in the shooting of seven law enforcement officers in South Carolina has refused to take part in a hearing, and a magistrate ruled he abandoned his right to the session.

News outlets report that 74-year-old Fred Hopkins refused to participate in Wednesday’s hearing in Florence.

Hopkins is charged with killing two officers and wounding five others at his home Oct. 3 when officers came to question his son about a sexual assault allegation.

Hopkins said the hearing was illegally delayed. Magistrate Mia David Weaver ruled the hearing had been set within 10 days of his request. Hopkins said nothing else and was returned to jail.

Florence Police Sgt. Terrence Carraway and Florence County Sheriff’s Investigator Farrah Turner died from wounds from the shooting.

No trial has been set.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News
Advertiser Content


800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500