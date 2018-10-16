202
Susan Collins alma mater will not rescind degree

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 12:24 pm 10/16/2018 12:24pm
PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — The alma mater of U.S. Sen. Susan Collins says it has no plans to rescind an honorary degree it awarded the Maine Republican despite requests from alumni and faculty.

Hundreds of St. Lawrence University alumni who opposed the U.S. Supreme Court nomination of Brett Kavanaugh signed a letter to the university calling for the revocation, stating that Collins is “not deserving of it in the face of her recent actions.”

Collins cast a critical vote to confirm Kavanaugh.

The university said Tuesday the school is “non-partisan and without political party affiliations.” It says St. Lawrence “has never rescinded any earned or honorary degree, and it has no intention of doing so in this situation.”

Collins graduated from the New York university in 1975 and received the honorary degree last year.

