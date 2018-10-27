202
Oscar strengthens into tropical storm; no threat to land

By The Associated Press October 27, 2018 10:54 pm 10/27/2018 10:54pm
MIAMI (AP) — Tropical Storm Oscar has formed in the Atlantic Ocean, but does not pose a threat to land.

Oscar strengthened into a tropical storm late Saturday over open waters. The National Hurricane Center in Miami said Saturday night that the storm was centered about 930 miles (1,495 kilometers) east-southeast of Bermuda, and it was moving west-southwest at 20 mph (31 kph).

The storm had top sustained winds of 65 mph (100 kph).

Forecasters said Oscar is expected to become a hurricane Sunday as its track curves toward the North Atlantic.

It is this hurricane season’s 15th named storm.

