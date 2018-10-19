202
Home » National News » Student's class essay about…

Student’s class essay about being raped sends man to prison

By The Associated Press October 19, 2018 2:02 pm 10/19/2018 02:02pm
Share

FREMONT, Ohio (AP) — A high school student’s writing assignment about overcoming obstacles in her life led to a man pleading guilty to raping her and two sisters years ago, authorities said.

Detectives in Sandusky County began investigating after school officials from Vanguard Tech Center alerted children services and the sheriff’s office about the essay.

“She had disclosed that she had been sexually abused as a child,” said sheriff Det. Sgt. Kenneth Arp.

A county judge sentenced 43-year-old Anthony Knight to 20 years in prison Tuesday after he pleaded guilty to felony charges of rape. A message seeking comment was left with Knight’s attorney.

The three sisters said they initially reluctant to come forward because they had not reported it in the past, but they all discussed being raped and reported different forms of abuse, Arp said. The youngest was 7 when she was first sexually abused, he said.

The siblings’ statements to detectives corroborated information authorities had gathered in other interviews, he said.

“This happened years ago,” Arp said, adding that the three sisters showed a lot of courage coming forward.

Authorities credited the school with quickly alerting them to the allegations in the essay. The school’s superintendent declined to comment because he wanted to protect the student.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

More News

Topics:
National News

WTOP's Junior Reporter Contest

Enter today

WTOP is looking for its next star reporter! Enter your child today for a chance to appear on WTOP, and take home a cash prize for your child and school.

800
Recommended
Latest
500

Federal News Network

Play Now

Fun & Games

Need a break? Play a quick game of solitaire or Sudoku. Or take one of our fun quizzes!

500