Student killed near Michigan State University was Texas man

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police have released the name of a Texas student who was fatally shot at an off-campus apartment building near Michigan State University.

East Lansing police say he’s 22-year-old Isai Berrones of Alamo, Texas.

Berrones was killed early Friday at an apartment building 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the MSU campus. Police say shots were fired and people were fighting at the scene.

The case remains under investigation. No one has been charged.

