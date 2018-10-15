202
Student killed near Michigan State University was Texas man

By The Associated Press October 15, 2018 11:31 am 10/15/2018 11:31am
Tape cordons off part of an apartment complex in East Lansing, Mich., on Friday, Oct. 12, 2018. Police said a shooting during a fight at the off-campus residences left a Michigan State University student dead (Kara Berg/Lansing State Journal via AP)

EAST LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Police have released the name of a Texas student who was fatally shot at an off-campus apartment building near Michigan State University.

East Lansing police say he’s 22-year-old Isai Berrones of Alamo, Texas.

Berrones was killed early Friday at an apartment building 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the MSU campus. Police say shots were fired and people were fighting at the scene.

The case remains under investigation. No one has been charged.

