By The Associated Press

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota executes inmate for slaying of prison guard in 2011 escape attempt; 1st execution since 2012.

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (AP) — South Dakota executes inmate for slaying of prison guard in 2011 escape attempt; 1st execution since 2012.

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.