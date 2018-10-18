South Carolina hires consultant to study public utility sale

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers have hired a Virginia firm to study the possible sale of the state owned utility Santee Cooper, after the failure of a nuclear project. The State newspaper reported…

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina lawmakers have hired a Virginia firm to study the possible sale of the state owned utility Santee Cooper, after the failure of a nuclear project.

The State newspaper reported the decision to hire ICF International of Fairfax, Virginia, came after lawmakers met with the company Wednesday.

Gov. Henry McMaster has been pushing the sale of the Moncks Corner based utility, which provides electricity for more than 2 million South Carolina residents. McMaster says it’s the only way those customers can avoid paying more for the failure of the project with South Carolina Electric and Gas Co. to build two nuclear reactors in Fairfield County.

That project collapsed last year after lead contractor Westinghouse declared bankruptcy.

ICF expects to have recommendations for state lawmakers by the end of February.

___

Information from: The State, http://www.thestate.com

Copyright © 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.