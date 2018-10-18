202
Son, daughter plead not guilty after death of their mother

By The Associated Press October 18, 2018 12:51 pm 10/18/2018 12:51pm
BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — The son and daughter of a 77-year-old Louisiana woman found in deplorable conditions have pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

The Advocate reports that Carl and Chira Lewis, ages 56 and 55, entered their pleas Thursday after a grand jury indicted them in the July death of Barbara Lewis-Brown.

The Baton Rouge woman was near death when she was found in her apartment suffering from severely infected bedsores and covered in her own waste, with maggots all over her body.

An autopsy later revealed she was malnourished and dehydrated before she died.

The woman’s granddaughters, Chasity Lewis and Carlnessa Butler, also pleaded not guilty to manslaughter.

It’s unclear if the accused have lawyers who could comment.

Information from: The Advocate, http://theadvocate.com

Topics:
National News

