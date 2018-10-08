Snapshots of Nobel economics winners Nordhaus and Romer

NAME: William Nordhaus BIRTHDATE: May 31, 1941 BIRTHPLACE: Albuquerque, New Mexico DOCTORATE: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1967) CURRENT JOB: Economist, Yale University ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Pioneered climate-change economics, creating models to help guide policymakers. FAMILY TIE: Brother…
NAME: William Nordhaus
BIRTHDATE: May 31, 1941
BIRTHPLACE: Albuquerque, New Mexico
DOCTORATE: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (1967)
CURRENT JOB: Economist, Yale University
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Pioneered climate-change economics, creating models to help guide policymakers.
FAMILY TIE: Brother Robert, who died in 2016, was an energy lawyer, congressional staffer and federal official who wrote parts of the Clean Air Act of 1970.
NAME: Paul Romer
BIRTHDATE: November 7, 1955.
BIRTHPLACE: Denver
DOCTORATE: University of Chicago (1983)
CURRENT JOB: Economist, New York University’s Stern School of Business
ACCOMPLISHMENTS: Studied what distinguishes countries that enjoyed faster long-term economic growth and what governments can do to foster innovation.
FAMILY TIE: Father, Roy Romer, was the governor of Colorado from 1987 to 1999 and also served as a Democratic national chairman.
