Small plane crashes off Florida beach, pilot survives

By The Associated Press October 16, 2018 4:53 pm 10/16/2018 04:53pm
Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue lifeguards use a winch on a Jeep to pull an airplane ashore, Tuesday Oct. 16, 2018, after it crashed in the ocean, north of the Dunlawton Avenue beach ramp in Daytona Beach Shores, Fla. The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that crash occurred Tuesday afternoon off Daytona Beach Shores. Officials say the pilot refused to be taken to the hospital after being helped ashore. (David Tucker/The Daytona Beach News-Journal via AP)

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Authorities say a pilot survived after crashing a small plane into the ocean off a Florida beach.

The Daytona Beach News-Journal reports that crash occurred Tuesday afternoon off Daytona Beach Shores. Officials say the pilot refused to be taken to the hospital after being helped ashore.

The single-engine Jabiru 250 was brought to shore with a broken right wing. Federal Aviation Administration records show the plane is registered as an “amateur built” kit model out of Blowing Rock, North Carolina. The plane was built in 2005 and last certified to fly starting in 2014.

Information from: Daytona Beach (Fla.) News-Journal, http://www.news-journalonline.com

